White Pine Investment CO Buys 5,770 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. White Pine Investment CO owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.76. The company had a trading volume of 17,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,369. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

