White Pine Investment CO Acquires 2,341 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.88. The stock had a trading volume of 90,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,651. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $110.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.70.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

