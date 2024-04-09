White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,764.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.42. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $1,319.05 and a 1 year high of $1,849.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,735.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,586.17.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 4.08%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 29.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 202.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

