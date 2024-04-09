Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives $131.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of WLK opened at $158.16 on Tuesday. Westlake has a 1-year low of $103.28 and a 1-year high of $160.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.25 and a 200 day moving average of $134.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Westlake will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $667,764.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,893,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $667,764.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,893,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,658 shares of company stock worth $1,923,225. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

