WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 380 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,794 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 1.0% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $496,611,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after buying an additional 916,555 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 33,890.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $166,972,000 after buying an additional 649,680 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,008,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $267,135,000 after acquiring an additional 595,628 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,192.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,268 shares of company stock worth $6,653,153 in the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FDX traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $274.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,105. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $213.80 and a twelve month high of $291.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.50 and a 200-day moving average of $253.80.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.33.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

