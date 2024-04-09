WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,178,000 after purchasing an additional 40,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,033,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,618,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,083,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,756,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 186,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HMN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,054. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.70. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $38.29.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $402.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 5.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

HMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,832 shares in the company, valued at $10,390,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,682,021 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

