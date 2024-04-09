WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

CGDV traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.33. The stock had a trading volume of 983,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,598. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.20. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $32.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

