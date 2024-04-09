WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $663,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 400,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 325.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 48,474 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,441,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 239,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJO stock remained flat at $22.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. 317,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,216. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1142 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

