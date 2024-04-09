WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $566,000 Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 103,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,115,000 after buying an additional 22,207 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.67. 378,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,218. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $229.85 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 90.05%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

