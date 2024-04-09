WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $550,000 Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in PG&E by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Price Performance

NYSE:PCG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,296,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,274,513. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PCG shares. StockNews.com raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PG&E

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.