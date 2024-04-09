WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

WESPAC Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

BATS:ITA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.07. 950,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.41.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

