WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for about 1.4% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,657,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,124,249. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.80. The firm has a market cap of $211.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

