WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises 1.1% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.38. 1,369,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,282. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $80.81. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 71.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. US Capital Advisors downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OKE

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.