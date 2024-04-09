WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for 1.0% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,664.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,156 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,191,000 after buying an additional 1,888,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,770,000 after buying an additional 1,433,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,008,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,734 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,493,000 after acquiring an additional 996,561 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:INDA traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $52.38. 3,390,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

