WESPAC Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 191.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Barclays began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,255.18.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total value of $3,418,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,819,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,310 shares of company stock worth $32,840,567. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,332.12. 938,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,495. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,291.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,092.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $617.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

