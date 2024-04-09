WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires 80 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.21.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $6.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $525.68. 337,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,784. The company has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $352.34 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $520.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

