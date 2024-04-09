WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires 4,793 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 239,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,482,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,328,000 after buying an additional 104,966 shares during the period. Tlwm lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 859,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 100,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 89,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP remained flat at $20.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 327,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,750. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

