Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $47.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.45.

CMCSA stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $161.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,542,988,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after purchasing an additional 141,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

