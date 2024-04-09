Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Announces — Dividend of $0.80

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the information services provider on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.
Weibo Stock Performance
WB opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Weibo has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $18.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). Weibo had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $463.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on WB. HSBC lowered their price target on Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.60 price target on shares of Weibo in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.90 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.98.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WB
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
See Also
