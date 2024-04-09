Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Announces — Dividend of $0.80

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the information services provider on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

WB opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Weibo has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $18.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). Weibo had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $463.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Weibo by 149.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Weibo by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,555,000 after purchasing an additional 340,154 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weibo by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,075,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weibo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,266,000 after purchasing an additional 38,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Weibo by 183.5% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,834,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WB. HSBC lowered their price target on Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.60 price target on shares of Weibo in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.90 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.98.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

