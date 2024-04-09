Wedbush Begins Coverage on Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Gossamer Bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

GOSS stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $243.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gossamer Bio

In other news, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 23,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $26,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,539.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 33,620 shares of company stock worth $39,682 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth about $6,709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 214.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686,213 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth about $5,105,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth about $4,417,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth about $4,127,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

