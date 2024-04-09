Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $436.65

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $436.65 and last traded at $436.65, with a volume of 38 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $424.75.
Watsco Trading Up 2.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $399.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%.
Watsco Increases Dividend
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
