Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $436.65

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $436.65 and last traded at $436.65, with a volume of 38 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $424.75.

Watsco Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $399.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%.

Watsco Increases Dividend

About Watsco

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

