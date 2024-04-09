Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 13.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $444.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $406.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.80. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.79 and a 52 week high of $447.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

