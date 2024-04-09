Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.85.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:WM traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $206.37. The stock had a trading volume of 463,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,968. The company has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $214.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.12.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

