Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Guggenheim

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised Warner Music Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.81.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WMG

Warner Music Group Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ WMG opened at $35.10 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 128.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.