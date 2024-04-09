WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) to Issue $0.08 Interim Dividend

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.

WAM Capital Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 30.45, a quick ratio of 30.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About WAM Capital

WAM Capital Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

