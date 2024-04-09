W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger comprises 1.4% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $10,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $12.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,002.07. 102,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $625.97 and a 1 year high of $1,034.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $974.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $850.80.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $913.89.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

