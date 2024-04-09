VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of VNET Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.90 to $2.70 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $1.80 on Friday. VNET Group has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $267.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,021,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VNET Group by 89.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 19,734 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the third quarter worth $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of VNET Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 16,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 127,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

