VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.77.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded VIZIO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barrington Research cut VIZIO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital cut VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get VIZIO alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VZIO

Insider Transactions at VIZIO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,973,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,536,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,137,131.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in VIZIO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,115,000 after buying an additional 141,792 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in VIZIO by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after buying an additional 1,629,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VIZIO by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,092,000 after buying an additional 659,827 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in VIZIO by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,130,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after buying an additional 525,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in VIZIO by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,488,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after buying an additional 188,430 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Stock Performance

Shares of VZIO opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 72.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.12.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. VIZIO had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $502.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. VIZIO’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that VIZIO will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VIZIO

(Get Free Report

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.