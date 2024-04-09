Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) PT Lowered to $77.00 at Truist Financial

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VTLE has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an underperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.22.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VTLE

Vital Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTLE opened at $55.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average of $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Vital Energy has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $62.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $444.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.85 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTLE. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,678,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $697,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.