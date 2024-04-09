Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) to Issue $0.03 — Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NCZ opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
