Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) to Issue $0.03 — Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NCZ opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 4,056.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 257,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 251,438 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 15,702 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $2,764,000.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.