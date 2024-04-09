Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Announces $0.15 — Dividend

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years.

AIO opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $20.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 121.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

