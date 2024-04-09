Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Announces $0.15 — Dividend

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
AIO opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $20.25.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile
The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.
