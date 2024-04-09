Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $72.41 and last traded at $73.14. Approximately 913,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,163,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.99.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $7,230,152.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,707,779.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 359,079 shares of company stock worth $9,461,153. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 312,377 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

