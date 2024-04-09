Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.33.

Vertiv Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VRT opened at $84.16 on Friday. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $88.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.39 and its 200-day moving average is $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 11.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vertiv by 216.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 40.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vertiv by 450.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 377,884 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

