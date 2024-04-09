Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) PT Raised to $102.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $69.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $84.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 71.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $88.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 182.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,198,000 after buying an additional 30,511,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,855,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,018,000 after buying an additional 226,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,880,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 9.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,985 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

