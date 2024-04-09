Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Graphene Investments SAS

Graphene Investments SAS lessened its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.2% of Graphene Investments SAS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,732.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,381 shares of company stock worth $5,203,249 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target (up previously from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $404.48. 726,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,561. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $316.43 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $419.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.75. The company has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

