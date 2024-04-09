Vertcoin (VTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11,644.98

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $11,644.98 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0479 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,608.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $679.98 or 0.00992167 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.44 or 0.00142183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00048070 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.00195725 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00046343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.45 or 0.00139277 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,121,660 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

