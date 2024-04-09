Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Asset Management Advisors LLC

Asset Management Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,677 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 4.7% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,075,771 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,557,000 after acquiring an additional 240,916 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 18,210 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 85,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 25,104 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,310,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,700,268. The company has a market cap of $171.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average of $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

