Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Trimmed by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,585,102 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 682,650 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Verizon Communications worth $97,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 627.8% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average is $37.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VZ

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.