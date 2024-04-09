Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSTM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Verastem alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Verastem

Verastem Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $300.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verastem will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verastem

In other Verastem news, Director Robert E. Gagnon sold 9,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $100,783.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,237.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,817 shares of company stock valued at $107,403. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

(Get Free Report

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.