Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Ventas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VTR

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Shares of VTR stock opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,636.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 776,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 882,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,727,000 after purchasing an additional 316,530 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Ventas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ventas by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,218,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,076 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.