Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.00

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.39), with a volume of 75221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.39).

Velocity Composites Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.31 million, a P/E ratio of -381.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04.

Get Velocity Composites alerts:

Insider Activity at Velocity Composites

In related news, insider Andrew Beaden acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($37,969.88). 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Velocity Composites

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.