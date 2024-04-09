Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VTV traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $160.33. The company had a trading volume of 912,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,690. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.69.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

