Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 87,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 241,763 shares.The stock last traded at $142.63 and had previously closed at $142.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Utilities ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,403.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,600,000 after buying an additional 1,105,464 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 214.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,273,000 after buying an additional 487,927 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,923.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,344,000 after buying an additional 372,386 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $21,127,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,595,000.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

