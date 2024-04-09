Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Brown Financial Advisory

Brown Financial Advisory decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.2% of Brown Financial Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.52. 2,282,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,269,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.53 and its 200-day moving average is $234.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $200.20 and a one year high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.