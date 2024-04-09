Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Segment Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $68,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $256.78. 2,050,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,978. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.39. The company has a market cap of $362.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

