Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.70

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.70 and last traded at $60.62, with a volume of 169500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.31.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.47.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985,803 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $964,597,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778,366 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,741,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,430,618 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

