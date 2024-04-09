Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.70

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.70 and last traded at $60.62, with a volume of 169500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.31.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.47.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
