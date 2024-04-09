Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Boosted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,471,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $75,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $50.16. 1,828,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,155. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1279 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

