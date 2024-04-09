Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,007,000 after buying an additional 11,344,416 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,755,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,347,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after buying an additional 2,944,359 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,618,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,331. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.83. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

