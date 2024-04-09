Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Increased by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.94. 260,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,677. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

