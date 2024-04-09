Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.2% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $224.58. The stock had a trading volume of 365,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,221. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.00. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

